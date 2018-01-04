Captain Planet Ready With Another Hit Song Titled ‘’Akpeteshi’’

After getting a hit song with ” Obi Agyi Obi Girl ” after unsuccessful attempts with ”Respek”, “I am Blessed” and “Sangbelegbe”, it seems Captain Planet now has the winning formula to generate hit songs.

Showbizpunch.com has gathered that Captain Planet is poised for action and he is set to release his first hit single in the New Year.The new hit is titled ‘’Akpeteshi’’ and would soon be released.

Showbizpunch.com will definitely update you with the song for download as soon as it is released.Just watch out for this place .