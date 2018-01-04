Joy FM's Poll Names Tupac A Better Rapper Than Notorious B.I.G

Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. were, without a doubt, the two biggest rappers of the 1990s.

Their lyrical dexterities were simply unmatched, they simply stood out from their peers.

For years, fans and critics have been caught in heated debates as to which of them was the best when it comes to rap.

Not even death robbing the world of these two amazing talents - Tupac (on September 13, 1996) and Notorious B.I.G. (on March 9, 1997) - could end the debates.

Born Tupac Amaru Shakur, Tupac is known for smash hit songs such as ‘Hit Em Up’, ‘Dear Mama’ and ‘Changes’ while Christopher George Latore Wallace, known on stage as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie, or Biggie Smalls, is known for songs likes ‘Juicy’, ‘Hypnotize’ and ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’.

As Accra gears up for the first official party of 2018 – Joy FM 90s Jam - at the Silver Star Tower on Friday, January 5, Ghanaians have voted Tupac as a better rapper than The Notorious B.I.G.

Thursday’s edition of the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with DJ Black run a poll to put the never-ending debate to rest once and for all.

Numerous callers and listeners who sent in messages overwhelmingly voted Tupac as the best rapper.

In all 24 listeners, 19 voted via WhatsApp and 5 voted via calls, gave it to Tupac while 6 listeners voted for The Notorious B.I.G.

