Porters Chase Yvonne Okoro & Luckie Lawson For Christmas Gifts

Yvonne Okoro and Luckie Lawson with the crew and some of the children

It was a touching scene when actresses Yvonne Okoro and Luckie Lawson together with the Okoro sisters — Roseline and Elizabeth — took to the street to spend quality time with children on the streets of Accra on Christmas Day.

They visited various spots off the main streets in Accra to feed the street children. They also handed out bags containing blankets, clothes, deodorants, tubes of toothpaste, slippers, towels and other items to the children as their Christmas gift.

Among areas the actresses and their crew stopped at were the Opeibea House traffic light, Kawukudi traffic light, Accra Tema Station and Osu Oxford Street.

Yvonne Okoro was so touched that she could not help but shed tears when children at the Opeibea traffic thanked her for the gesture.

The children who sell, eat, bath and sleep on the streets daily couldn't hide their excitement when the actresses came over to spend the day with them. Some of them made passionate appeal to the actresses to come and support them in the area of education. Most of them wanted to go to school, an appeal which the actresses promised to later do something about.

It was a 'crazy' scene at the Tema Station when the crew got there. The mad rush by porters to receive their gifts caused the crew to flee the scene, but they returned late in the night to share the gifts.

The street activity was part of Yvonne and Luckie's annual ritual to support the underprivileged in society. Luckie has been paying school fees for some children out there but she doesn't make that public. Yvonne, on the other hand, has built a borehole for a deprived community in the Northern Region of Ghana.

She has also built a playground for special persons at the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra, among others.