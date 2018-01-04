Sima Brew Signs On As Zylofone Media’s Fashion Icon

Multiple award-winning and celebrated fashion designer Sima Brew has landed a juicy 4-year contract with Media Company Zylofon Media as their fashion icon/representative.

As part of their 2018 projects, Zylofon media intends to embark on fashion related projects in Ghana and across the world.

One of the few names that come to mind when it comes to fashion and style is Sima Brew. She’s known for making dresses for Superstars both in Ghana and Beyond.

Speaking at the press conference which took place at the Zylofon media headquarters in east legon yesterday afternoon with the media, Sima expressed her delight for this initiative

She said;

“I’m super excited to partner Zylofon media on this four year duration and I cannot wait for Ghana to witness what we have planned ahead of us.”

“We’re merging to create monster brands in the fashion industry here in Ghana and we look as well to project Ghanaian fashion to the world as a whole. We have already seen what this media firm can do when it comes to delivery and results so I don’t need to speak much on that.”

When asked if this prevents her from working on celebrity dresses etc, as a solo brand she reiterated;

According to the contract, it doesn’t prevent me from working on various artists red carpet appearance dresses, wedding gowns etc.

Also Speaking at the event was Zylofon Media’s Public Relations Officer, Samuel Atuobi Baah who steered affairs on the day.

He said;

“We have fashion as one of our brands to producer, promote and to trade and the best we can do is to establish one fashion icon who has made name for herself to represent the brand, Zylofon internationally and local.”

“ Zylofon Media wouldn’t sign any artiste or brand without any juicy entitlement. She is an established brand, we respect her achievements. We have signed a good deal of four years,”

Sima Brew went on to express her sincere gratitude to the CEO Nana Appiah Mensah for considering the fashion industry as part of the vital departments in the industry and also giving her the opportunity to take up the task of elevating the fashion industry to higher heights.

Zylofon media on its record label when it comes to music signed Becca, Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing and Obibini and as well signed on actors Benedicta Gaffah, Bibi Bright, James Gardiner, Toosweet Annan and Zynnel Zuh for the movies wing last year.

Sima becomes the first signee for the Fashion Wing Of the media company and only time will tell if they’ll add more. The Glitz Style Award winner last month tied the knot with pictures still circulating in the media space.