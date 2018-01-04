Teephlow Donates To Needy School, Calls For More Support To Relocate Them

Teephlow has donated items to Aboom School For Special Needs in his hometown Cape Coast a day after he was crowned “Best Rapper of the Year” at the Central Music Awards 2017.

Apart from donating items, the young rapper also urged individuals, society and corporate bodies to also come to the aid of the school.

In the company of his Management Team (SpyderLee Entertainment), they presented the school with some food items, toiletry and sanitary materials.

Teephlow has been trending in the news lately with his PhlowducationEP released in the 3rd week of December. His stunning performances of singles off the album is tipped to be one of the high points of stage presentations by Ghanaian Artistes during the festive season where he played on FlowkingStone’s concert in Kumasi, Rapperholic, People’s Celebrity Awards, just to name a few of the top gigs he played during the season.

He hits the road soon with his Regional Media Tour of some key areas across Ghana soon. Here’s a YouTube link to Teephlow making the donations. https://youtu.be/7SnKWw4YQgQ

