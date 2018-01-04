Photos: Rovernman Leaves Patrons Wanting More At 'Festival Of Plays'

They say they’re a production company that serves family based fun packed plays. If you had any experience with them during this festive season, you’d admit that they’ve lived up to their vision in every sense of the word.

It can confidently be concluded that the Roverman Festival of Plays was a huge success.

Shows begun on time, the ambience was welcoming, well-trained ushers were benevolent with smiles and good relations; patrons were surely given their monies’ worth.

Indeed we all are damaged goods; striving to be better every day, and must learn to accept everyone with their flaws and all. This is the lesson patrons learnt on December 3 when ‘Damaged Goods’ showed at the National Theatre.

It is difficult to believe that the guy who’s waist flexibility Shakira would be jealous of, is a medical doctor by profession; he added spice to the play which left patrons with a lasting impression.

On Christmas Eve, ‘Blackmail’ told the story of a couple whose marriage was tested by the infidelity of the man of God.

Patrons were moved by the extent to which ‘Osofo Maame’ would go to protect her husband despite his flaws. One of the images patrons would surely not forget is the assistant who, literally, can string 50 words together in 30 seconds, answering a question that demanded a simple yes or no!

Contrary to fears that ‘The Comeback’ may receive low patronage, as it was on Christmas Day, attendance was impressive. Christmas was well spent with the ridiculous topsy-turvy grammar of Jojoe Ronaldo; a star of the national football team who makes a tough decision between revenge and forgiveness. This play is certainly a true test of the capacity of one's bladder.

The story of pain, frustration, hope and redemption was told with the life story of the Arch Bishop Nicholas Duncan Williams in ‘Nicholas!’ It was a good way to start the New Year. We all surely need a renewal of hope and faith for a fresh start, and Nicholas did it for patrons.

“At a point, I thought I was watching an opera in America or something,” was the comment of the wife of the prominent man of God; Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, when the entire family graced the show with their presence.

The Apostle General himself used the word “spellbound” in a description of the experience he had.

The festival was crowned with ‘Everyone has a secret’. Before you begin to point fingers at anyone for having skeletons in their cupboards, remember that you have one as well; probably worse.

A valuable lesson played out by some of the well-experienced actors and actresses of Roverman.

Some patrons expressed awe and excitement over the level of talent displayed on one stage. Many of them believed, it was a festive season well spent.

James Ebo Whyte, CEO of Roverman Productions surely creates magic every single time; the entertainment of his patrons, his priority.

Using his own words, may this be Roverman Production’s, “best year yet”.