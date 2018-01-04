First Lady Fetes 1,000 kids At Annual New Year Party

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have advised Ghanaian children to learn hard at school and become useful citizens.

They also urged children to take advantage of the opportunity of the free Senior High School programme to acquire secondary education that would afford them the advantage of further studies to ensure their development.

The First Couple, who took turns to speak at a Children’s New Year party, organised by the First Lady on New Year’s Day asked children to be respectful as well.

The annual New Year Party, which Mrs Akufo-Addo has been organising since 2009, was held at the Presidential Villa, and it marked the first day of moving into the Villa by the President and First Lady respectively, after assuming office.

It hosted more than 1,000 children from all over the country including; some street children, who had a lot of fun by engaging in various sporting games as well as dancing competitions with the winners receiving prizes.

At the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo accompanied by the First Lady, and Mrs Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice-President, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, Chairman of the SSNIT Board and other family and friends, shook hands with the children and wished them well in the new year.

President Akufo-Addo told the children: “You have to learn hard and grow up to help build Ghana. God bless you all. I wish you all a happy New Year”.

Mrs Akufo-Addo on her part, advised the children to aspire for greater heights as they learn hard in school and become responsible professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, presidents and other great personalities who would all help in building the nation.

Three representatives of the children thanked the First Lady on behalf of the others for the privilege of hosting them annually and making them happy.

They also thanked the President for providing free education for Ghanaian children and gave the assurance that they would take the offer and learn to be important people in the society.

Ms Erica Tandoh, also known as DJ Switch, appealed to parents and guardians to stop child trafficking and rather take good care of children.