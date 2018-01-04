modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Music News

K01 - My prayer For You |@K01Abinibi| + Video

K01 Obaabinibi
K01 has just written, produced and finally dropped a new track titled MY PRAYER FOR YOU.

The track is a prayer that must be on every lips especially in this BRAND NEW YEAR. It is an inspirational song laced with words of prayer.

The track audio and visuals now officially drops on every social media platforms. Enjoy it and drop your comments

AUDIO LINK:
Notjustok Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/124579/k01-my-prayer-for-you

Hulkshare Link: http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/ns59ivcfm9ds/K01-my%20prayer%20for%20you%20?d=1

VIDEO LINK:

