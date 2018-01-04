Stolen Dress?: Nigerians Slam Actress Over Controversial Birthday Outfit

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has come under attack over her birthday outfit, which was shared on Instagram.

An aggrieved bride @rettypety, whose wedding was scheduled for December 29, 2017 had called out her designer, Maryam Elisha (@rikaotobyme) for giving out a gown meant for her wedding to the Nollywood actress for her 40th birthday photos.

This generated reactions from Nigerians as some called on the actress to take down the picture and apologise to the bride, while others rained insults on her.

However, some in support of the actress said the designer should be blamed as Mercy may not be aware of circumstance.

@omeyimi “The painful thing is that Mercy Aigbe might not have known about it but Nigerians are dragging her instead of the designer

@ogbeniopa “I don’t know why y’all are directing insults to Mercy Aigbe instead of d uncultured swine tailor. The painful part was, the tailor didn’t respect ownership of a Bride’s cloth on HER wedding day ffs.

@emperorgwill “please now that she knows the background of the dress the honorable thing to do is take down the pic and apologize to the bride…has she done any of this so far! The ans is fat NO…so please allow us keep talking till it enters her head..

@sketchmac “The designer is a crook,, if there’s any one to be sued or arrested it should be the designer

@yoonieg “You guys… I think if this whole story is true, the one at fault would be the designer. Its obvious @realmercyaigbe can afford any kind of clothe she wants so I believe she must have paid the designer aswell. Let’s not insult her abeg.

@bilkisu “You should take down these pictures. Its not proper since you know the history behind this dress.This is so unfair. If you have a heart you should do the needful

@azizlaura “You guys should stop bad mouthing mercy, it’s d designers fault and not hers

@shilperry “Blame goes to the designer not mercy…she should just apologies to the bride

@becky “There is a possibility that the designer told mercy it’s for someone else and she insisted on buying it x2 of the original price…… both of them are fully involve in this! God have mercy

@kaysmalz “Mercy may not have been in the know but the fact she still kept the dress and still has this post up means she’s just as guilty as the tailor Smh!