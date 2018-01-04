Bobrisky Reiterates He Is Gay, Says Nothing Anybody Can Do About It

Nigerian Male Barbie, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, also known as Bobrisky, has again revealed that he is a gay.

Bobrisky, who had last year disclosed his sexuality , in his latest post on Tuesday talked about how he is going to snatch several married men this year.

In a series of post on his Snapchat, Bobrisky wrote: “In 2018, I’m ready to s**k my bae’s thing dry. Na my property I need to take care of it.

“I’m gay and my bae f**k my a**, what else? Na today pr**k dey enter a** hole. Even some guys f**k their girls a** self so what is new about it.

“Abeg this is 2018, mind your business and drink water.

“If you like the one you have, don’t start s**king it. Let it mistakenly fall off your hand and see, you go see how I snatch am for your hand. And if you are not careful I go still beat you on top.”