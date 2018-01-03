Detroit's Chris Orrick Declares The End of Red Pill | + New Video feat. P.O.S

Today Detroit musician Chris Orrick officially retired the moniker Red Pill and takes dead aim at Trump era ambition built on lies and self-agrandizement.

A needed reminder that though your 401K may be doing well, it doesn't mean your vapid soul is any less empty.

In a statement Chris Orrick said:

"Over the last couple of years, I've noticed a growing movement on the internet called "The Red Pill" that continues to gain momentum. They spew hate and ignorance, in a totally misconstrued interpretation of the famous scene in the movie "The Matrix" that we both draw inspiration from.”

“I tried to ignore it, but given my own values and principles and especially given the current political and social climate that we live in, I couldn't live with myself being associated with their bullshit. From now on I'm going by my real name. You can call me Chris."

The new video directed by Kris Mercado (De La Soul, Joey Bada$$, Open Mike Eagle and more) was a labor of love that combined incredible makeup artistry, editing, and animation along with live action throughout New York City.

song produced by Ill Poetic

https://mellomusicgroup.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=33276150564db86e01f272d86&id=215ee176c0&e=f4e98232e9