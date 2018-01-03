modernghana logo

4 hours ago | New Release

Video: Freddy Poundz – Railway

NGwide Media
Video: Freddy Poundz – Railway

Lagos Boi, Freddy Poundz unveils the visual to his new single tagged railway.

This latest track is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across Nigeria.

Download And Enjoy!
DIRECT DL: https://cloudup.com/files/i1rezE5tyQK/download

Freddy Poundz – Railway (Official Video) on Youtube:

EMBED CODE:

