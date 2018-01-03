modernghana logo

11 hours ago

 Freeman – Jeko Vibrate

HTR Records front man Freeman comes up with another mind blowing single titled Jeko Vibrate after the drop of his previous single which gave him too many online and radio recognition.

The artiste who is known for his uniqueness when it comes to punchlines and lyrics arrangement never let it down as he hits us harder with his new tune Jeko Vibrate .

Download , Share and comment
https://cloudup.com/files/ilPFA4tVRXU/download

