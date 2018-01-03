Boris Kodjoe's Wife Reveals Secret About Their Happy Marriage Life

Nicole Ari Parker with her family

Hollywood actress Nicole Ari Parker has told Ghanaian media that she and husband Boris Kodjoe are still together because they respect and make sacrifices for each other.

She mentioned that “we don't get sick of each other.” That, she suggested, is one of their secrets to their long-lasting relationship.

“…We don't get sick of each other. But I think it is the same for everyone, you have to respect each other, you have to be kind and make sacrifices. It is the reality to building a partnership that lasts,” she said.

“The secret must also be to like each other's character as people. Some people are all about falling in love but I like her a lot,” Boris jovially added.

Nicole thinks her food is also one of the reasons they are still together.

Nicole and Boris are both in Ghana to host CAF Awards on January 4. They have been together for 15 years after they met on Soul Food set.

They got married on May 21, 2005 in Gundelfingen, Germany. Currently, they have two children — Sophie Tei-Naaki Lee Kodjoe and Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe — who they came to Ghana with.

Nicole Ari Parker-Kodjoe, also known as Nikki Kodjoe, is an American actress and model. She is known for her role as Becky Barnett in the 1997 film, Boogie Nights and as attorney Teri Joseph on Soul Food, which ran from 2000 to 2004. Additionally, Nicole co-starred on the short-lived UPN romantic comedy, Second Time Around, which lasted for one season and appeared in the 2008 film, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.