I’m In Ghana To Reconnect With My Family – Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole in Accra

Hollywood actor of German and Ghanaian descent, Boris Kodjoe, has described as “extra special” his return with his family to his father's homeland, Ghana.

According to him, he is happy to be back home to partly reconnect with his family in Ghana, as well as let his children experience Ghana for the first time.

“It is extra special for us to be here in Ghana, my father's birth country. Anytime we are here, we feel at home. The kids are here for the first time and it has been an amazing experience,” he said when NEWS-ONE chanced on him and the wife in Accra at the Movenpick Hotel on Tuesday.

Boris arrived in Ghana last Sunday with Nicole Ari Parker and their two children. He is in town to host AITEO CAF AWARDS 2017 scheduled for Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). The event has also brought a number of international dignitaries to town, including soccer stars.

“It is double -whelming for me. Not only do I get to host an event that I have been watching for a long time, I have been a football player for a very long time. Growing between Ghana and Germany, football is number one. I have a number of friends who play in the leagues and so to be here to host and having us in Accra, it is a bonus for me,” Boris said about hosting the event in Ghana while he revealed he will be on stage with Nicole.

“This is also to reconnect with my family here and show my kids what Ghana is all about. They were very close to their grandfather and so to be here with them is amazing,” he added.

Boris shared his New Year's message from Accra on Instagram saying, “Happy New Year from the Kodjoes.”

Boris was born to Eric Kodjoe, a Ghanaian physician, and Ursula, a German psychologist of partially Jewish descent.

According him, “I used to speak Ga when I was three to four years old and then I lost it all but I still can understand a lot.”

Boris expressed enthusiasm to co-produce a movie in Ghana to take to America. “I have been aware of what is happening in Ghana's movie industry. I produced a few TV shows in South Africa. I would love to produce some shows here. Maybe some movies. Maybe I could find a way to co-produce some stuff here and bring to America and not the other way round. I'm ready,” he added.