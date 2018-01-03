Families Strengthen Ties at Luv FM Family Party In The Park 2018

The new year edition of the Luv FM Family Party in the park attracted one of the biggest patronage in recent times.

The event which was held at the Rattray Park saw over 8,000 patrons have memorable moments with their families.

Work and school has over the period deprived members of quality time spent together.

Children were perhaps the most happiest as they ceased the opportunity to participate in face painting, bouncy castles, electric trains, trampoline and swimming among other activities.

Live band performances from various bands in Kumasi provided the occasion for both adults and children to dance to their favorite tunes like Ebony’s ‘maame hwe’

The dancing fountain after several months of inactivity after the loss of the operating software came alive on the night to delight of merry makers.