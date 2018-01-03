modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | New Release

Fimzy – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Life’s (M.I Shade)

TrendJamz INC
Fimzy – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Life’s (M.I Shade)

As promised Fimzy the dressy doper has finally dropped his own version of, you rappers should fix up your lifes, shading m.I abaga the chocolate city boss.

Listen, Download and Enjoy below:
Download Link: (Untagged)
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/nrnbhdl32a/Fimzy_-_You_Rappers_Should_Fix_Up_Your_Life_s_M.I_Shade_.mp3

body-container-line