Ifychris – More Than A Friend [Prod. by DMPBEATS]

After many years on stage, a dynamic gospel music minister, worshipper, songwriter, psalmist Ifychris has decided to releases debut single ‘More Than a Friend‘ Produced by DMPBEATS.

Been a passionate worship leader she has decided to bless us in this year with her new sound crossing most genre of music in the world.

She believes the hands of God is upon her life and she’s hungry to reach the world with her giftings.

More Than A Friend is geared to inspiring us to the worship of Jesus, the song is a connector of our faith to God, enjoy it and remain BLESSED! – Ifychris.

Artist Bio

Ifychris is married and blessed with a son, also a committed member of Christ Embassy.

Untagged Link: http://bit.ly/2lFYLac