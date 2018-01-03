Actress Cecilia Konamah receives Glam Style Award for supporting widows

Ghanaian actress and drama queen Cecilia Konamah has received a Glam Style award for supporting widows and promoting the Bono Language of the people of Bring Ahafo Region.

Cecilia Konamah who hails from Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo Region of Ghana has for some time now embarked on a project to put smiles on the faces of widows and support the needy in the region through donations of items and cash.

In a chat with Ghanacreativearts.com, Abena Ghana revealed that she enjoys doing charity because of her love for humanity.

Ghanacreativearts.com