Kojo Antwi Entertains Fans In Sunyani With Electrifying Love Songs

The 2018 edition of Kojo Antwi’s Concert in Sunyani was a huge success. It was a night of joy, chants, dance and many more at the Center for National Culture (CNC). At a point in time I asked myself why he does not get tired.

The Maestro dished out amazing and an electrifying love songs—of which the fans sang along each and every song that he performed.

It appears some people renewed their wedding vows—as those who are yet to tie the knot also rekindled their love.

The Night which will leave an indelible memory on the minds of patrons began with performances from Dada Thick, Kweba, Kaa Solo, Kurl Songx and the good old Pat Thomas.

Paving way for the Maestro was Pat Thomas who charged the atmosphere with an outstanding performance.

Anybody who attended the show can attest to why Kojo Antwi is nicknamed Mr. Music Man. Indeed, he is music…and Music is him.

He performed for about three (3) hours without taking a break. It was just song after song! The seemingly exited fans couldn’t stop singing along—while displaying their dancing skills.

Even those who are poor dancers like me and seated were seen shaking their body, nodding their heads and also joined the massive crowed in singing along their favorite songs being churned by Kojo Antwi.

To most people the ‘New Year’s Gift’ was the ladies from Ivory Coast who spiced up the concert with their twerking antics.

According to patrons, they had value for their money because Kojo Antwi never disappoints.

“Kojo Antwi will never stop performing until you get tired and leave the venue yourself. That’s the reason why I always attend his shows,” one of the patrons told Suncity News’ Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku.

The event which was put together by Suncity 97.1 FM in Sunyani—and sponsored by Bayport Savings and Loans had support from Ark FM, Radio B.A.R, Dinpa FM, Monlite FM, Space FM and Xtrym.