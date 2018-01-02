Lekzy Decomic Wins Best Comedian Award At People's Celebrity Awards  

Lekzy DeComic, also regarded as the Prince of Gh Comedy has won the Best Comedian award at the 2017 edition of the People's Celebrity awards which came off at the Accra International conference centre, Accra on Saturday, December 30.

In a keenly contested category, Lekzy decomic came head to head with likes of DKB, Khemikal, Comdian OB etc. He was ultimately crowned with the top most prize as the comedian of the year.

The highly elated comedian took to his socail media pages and penned this down, “ Ghana Said I'm their Best Comedian of the Year. ✊✊✊ If not for God.. I thank y'all for supporting and those who voted you have a special place in my heart 💓💓 #People's ChoiceAwards'"

Other winners on the night include Shatta Wale, Ebony, Asamoah Gyan, Fancy Gadam etc. The People’s Celebrity Awards is an annual award scheme which seeks to award and honor individuals who have contributed towards the development of the Ghanaian creative Arts and Entertainment industry.

The scheme spans through music, movies, TV, Radio, Journalism, Comedy, Sports etc