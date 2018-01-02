(Audio + Lyric Video) Holy By Bumie

The Voice that brought you Be Magnified Yahweh is now out with another magnificent and excellent piece of Work.

HOLY is Bumie's latest tune that will have the Worshipper in you yearning for more.

The lyrics reveal Jesus the sound is top notch. It is evident that Holy will quickly become and anthem all over the World. Joyfully Indulge and Testify.

Holy is available for purchase on Cdbaby, Amazon, iTunes, spotify, Pandora, googleplay.

Untagged link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/305226/bumie-holy

LYRIC Video is on YouTube just click this link



Embedded code: