Amakye Dede Installed As ‘Chief’ At Agogo

Highlife legend Amakye Dede has been installed 'chief' by the Omanhene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong.

The Paramount Chief conferred an honorary chieftaincy title on him at a colorful ceremony held at Agogo on 1st January 2018, ghanaguardian.com reports.

The stool name given Amakye Dede is Barima Okyeredom Amakye Dede I. Explaining the title 'Okyeredom,' Nana Akuoku Sarpong said that the Iron Boy hitmaker is a crowd-puller whose exploits in the world of music has not only earned him a good name but has brought glory to the entire Asante Akyem Agogo community, where he comes from.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong further stated that the conferment of the title on Amakye Dede is say 'thank you' to him for his newly constructed hotel in the town.

Amakye Dede promised that he would do all he could to fulfil the responsibilities that come with the title conferred on him.

“…I want to assure nananom that I will take my responsibility very seriously and I will do everything to uphold the dignity of this office and I will not let you down in any undertakings that I have to do”, he said.

About Amakye Dede

Daniel Amakye Dede was born on 5th January, 1958. He is one of Ghana's premier highlife artists popularly referred to as “Iron Boy”, “the highlife maestro” and “Abrantie” (which translates in English as 'Gentleman').

Amakye Dede was born in Agogo, Ashanti Akim. He attended Agogo Roman School.

Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist. This band, led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hits such as “Abebi Bewua Eso”, “Wanware Me A”, “Odo Mani Agyina”, and the seminal “Ohohoo Batani”. Dede moved to Nigeria where he had his hit “Jealousy go shame”.

He then formed his own band, the Apollo High Kings, in 1980. He dominated the highlife scene in the 1980s and 1990s and has continued to have hit songs in the 21st century. He has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally.

He made almost 20 albums. In his later career, he experimented with different genres; soca, calypso, lovers rock and pop music.

Some of his popular songs include 'Handkerchief,' 'Seniwa,' 'Brebrebe yi,' 'Mensuro,' 'Mabre,' 'Broken Promises,' 'Nsuo Amuna,' 'Sokoo na mmaa pe,' 'Kose kose,' 'Dabi dabi,' 'Mefre wo,' 'Okyena sesei,' 'Odo nfonii,' 'Nka akyi,' 'M'ani agyina,' 'To be a man na war,' and 'Iron Boy,' among others.