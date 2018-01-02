Here is a fresh one from Undisputed DJSTUPID #TOPBOY back to back 2017 Best Compilation Mixtape OF Davido and others and 2018 vibes.

Titled 30 billion mixtape by the talented DJ.

Track list

30 BILLION MIXTAPE 2017 MOMENT RAVE BY UNDISPUTED DJSTUPID #TOPBOY

1-Davido - If - Instrumental-Remake

2-Davido - FIA

3-Wizkid - Manya

4-Kiss-Daniel -Yeba

5-Cuppy x Tekno - Green Light ( Refix)

6-Davido - Like Dat

7-Mayorkun - Che Che

8-Davido -Fall

9-DJKaywise XTiwa - Informate

10-Dj-Maphorisa - Wild-Thoughts Remix

11-Tekno - Go (Refix)

12-Willy William - MiGente Remix

13-Davido - Fall Instrumental

14-Burna Boy - Gba

15-Masterkraft ft Wizkid – Yapa

16-Tekno Ft Wizkid - Mama

17-Ladipoe ft Tiwa-Savage -Are You Down

18-L.A.X - Call My Baby

19-Giggs ftDonaeo & tinie Tempah - lock Doh

20-Mr P PSquare - For My Head (djstupid refix)

21-Falz Ft Ycee - Something Light (Refix)

22-Mr P Cool -It-Down

23-Mayorkun -Che Che

24-Phyno Ft Wande Coal -Zamo-Zamo

25-Runtown - Energy

26-Reekado Banks ft Tiwa Savage -Fiokee Like

27-Maleek Berry - Bend It

28-R2Bees -Plantain Chips

29-Dice Ailes -Otedola

30-DJ CONSEQUENCE X PHANTOM X MAESTRO-PENALTY

31-Kiss Daniel - Yeba

32-Falz – La-Fête

33-Harrysong-Under -The-Duvet

34-Tiwa Savage -All-Over

35-Olamide Ft Tiwa -Fine Fine

36-Adekunle Gold -Money

36-Lil Kesh -Rora

.....AND MORE TO 50.....

DOWNLOAD HERE

http://www.hulkshare.com/hyqpsmq6jk74

OR

http://naijatakeover.com/30-billion-mixtape-by-undisputed-djstupid-topboy/