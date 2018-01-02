modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Music News

30 Billion Mixtape By Undisputed DJStupid

Djstupid Dam
30 Billion Mixtape By Undisputed DJStupid

Here is a fresh one from Undisputed DJSTUPID #TOPBOY back to back 2017 Best Compilation Mixtape OF Davido and others and 2018 vibes.

Titled 30 billion mixtape by the talented DJ.

Track list
30 BILLION MIXTAPE 2017 MOMENT RAVE BY UNDISPUTED DJSTUPID #TOPBOY

1-Davido - If - Instrumental-Remake
2-Davido - FIA
3-Wizkid - Manya
4-Kiss-Daniel -Yeba
5-Cuppy x Tekno - Green Light ( Refix)
6-Davido - Like Dat
7-Mayorkun - Che Che
8-Davido -Fall
9-DJKaywise XTiwa - Informate
10-Dj-Maphorisa - Wild-Thoughts Remix
11-Tekno - Go (Refix)
12-Willy William - MiGente Remix
13-Davido - Fall Instrumental
14-Burna Boy - Gba
15-Masterkraft ft Wizkid – Yapa
16-Tekno Ft Wizkid - Mama
17-Ladipoe ft Tiwa-Savage -Are You Down
18-L.A.X - Call My Baby
19-Giggs ftDonaeo & tinie Tempah - lock Doh
20-Mr P PSquare - For My Head (djstupid refix)
21-Falz Ft Ycee - Something Light (Refix)
22-Mr P Cool -It-Down
23-Mayorkun -Che Che
24-Phyno Ft Wande Coal -Zamo-Zamo
25-Runtown - Energy
26-Reekado Banks ft Tiwa Savage -Fiokee Like
27-Maleek Berry - Bend It
28-R2Bees -Plantain Chips
29-Dice Ailes -Otedola
30-DJ CONSEQUENCE X PHANTOM X MAESTRO-PENALTY
31-Kiss Daniel - Yeba
32-Falz – La-Fête
33-Harrysong-Under -The-Duvet
34-Tiwa Savage -All-Over
35-Olamide Ft Tiwa -Fine Fine
36-Adekunle Gold -Money
36-Lil Kesh -Rora
.....AND MORE TO 50.....
DOWNLOAD HERE
http://www.hulkshare.com/hyqpsmq6jk74

OR
http://naijatakeover.com/30-billion-mixtape-by-undisputed-djstupid-topboy/

body-container-line