Bolarinde - For Your Praise

Gospel music minister Bolarinde debuts with great pomp, singing a declarative praise song! "For Your Praise" has got a festive undertone and is apt for the season.

The joyous mood and tone of the song depicts the thematic preoccupation of praise which spans across the duration of the song. Bolarinde spares no bar in her declaration of praise.

It is a contemporary Christian music, one that will make unto praise and worship leaders' list and sessions.

Bolarinde was introduced to the music ministry at the early age of 10. She is presently a lead vocalist at the Believers Loveworld- Christ Embassy.

Her music career has been greatly influenced by music legends as CeCe Winans, Juanita Bynum, Don Moen andRon Kenoly.

She is the convener of the live worship program “Worship Without Limits” which has featured anointed worship leaders as Ayo Vincent, Eniola Adisa, Elzaccai and a host of other anointed gospel ministers.

Her program “Worship Without Limits” is a global program and is evangelical. It is a musical outreach with the vision to bring people together, lead them in worship and as they do miracles,signs and wonders, salvation of souls and deliverance will be evident in the lives of every participant.

"For Your Praise" was produced by Mr. Brown for Gatehouse Music. On the Keyboard is Peter Oseghale of the same music outfit.

Listen & Download

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/hez59ix8ir/Its_For_Your_Praise_2.mp3