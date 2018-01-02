NCC To Set Up Data And Identification System For Industry Practitioners In Creative Arts

The National Commission on Culture (NCC) will this year start an exercise to collect and collate data of all practitioners within the Creative Arts Industry and bring them under one big umbrella for easy identification and support.

This initiative is to help identify practitioners, institutions and organizations.

It will also help monitor their progress periodically, set up a welfare system and avenues to benefit from opportunities the government creates for them.

The project will kick off within the first quarter of 2018, at all the District and Regional offices of the National Commission on Culture, it will also help check charlatans within the industry.

Practitioners, institutions and organizations are encouraged to register by picking up forms and filling it with every needed information, after verification by appropriate institutions, genuine applicants will be given orientation on Proper Industry Practice (PIP) after which a certificate will be issued.

This process will help sanitize and ensure the smooth running of the Creative Arts Industry.

It will also help foster investor confidence in the sector.

Sensitization on the project has already began. The NCC have had discussions with stakeholders of the various sectors in Accra and intends to do same for other regions before the initiative commences

Creative Arts is a business and must be treated as such. There will be enough room for amateurs to be groomed, but professionalism and ethics of the trade will not be compromised.