 CK Morgan Set To Release New Single "Control"+Video

German R&B artiste of Ghanaian descent, CK Morgan, born Frank Morgan, is set to drop a new single "Control".

After dropping his hot jam Shake It Down ft Mzbel and Facebook Love Remix ft Kofi Kinaata the singer is set to drop something special for the new years.

The young talented who was in Ghana 3 months ago to shoot videos for his 3 upcoming singles is here again in Ghana to shoot his new single debut "Control" which is going to be released on the 5th of January 2018

CK Morgan is currently working on his Debut Album " A Kings Inferno" Which is set to drop 2018 later in the Year

CK Morgan has signed to a distribution deal which will have his music properly promoted as well as given an apt distribution by the US-French worldwide music corporation that operates as a subsidiary of Paris-based French media.