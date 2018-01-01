Afia Schwarzenegger 'Lashes' Berla Mundi And Yvonne Nelson On ‘Dating Married Man’ Allegation

Controversial TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has attacked both Yvonne Nelson and Berla Mundi of claims that Berla is dating a married man.

Afia, real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has also taken a swipe at the guests who were on Berla’s Late Afternoon Show, describing them as ‘nothing ladies’.

On December 29, 2017,Yvonne Nelson accused Berla Mundi of gossiping about her on her show.

Berla and her guests were discussion issues relating to Yvonne Nelson and her affair with Jamie Roberts, the father of her baby who is alleged to have been married to someone else.

But Yvonne was not happy with how the discussion went.

Furious Yvonne who was eager to pay Berla Mundi back quickly took to her twitter handle to expose Berla Mundi for allegedly dating a married man.

The heated allegation made by Yvonne has attracted a lot of commentaries and Afia Schwar is not left out.

She took to her Facebook handle to describe Berla Mundi’s show as boring and wondered who was paying her for such a show.

The self-acclaimed Ghana queen of comedy said that Berla Mundi and her colleague ‘gossips’ lacked confidence and genuineness making it appear as if they were forced to talk about Yvonne Nelson on the show.

In addressing Yvonne Nelson, Afia Schwarzenegger expressed her dislike for the actress reactions of the ‘gossip’.

She indicated that Yvonne should have just ignored Berla and her guests.

Afia, who is currently on vacation in Dubai went on to subtly throw a jab at GH One TV for the show which had attracted that kind of controversy and urged TV stations in Ghana to do ‘better’ to get people to watch their programs.