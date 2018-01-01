Berla Mundi Wins ‘Favorite Female TV Presenter’ Award

GhOneTV‘s Berla Mundi won ‘Favourite Female TV Presenter‘ at the 2017 Peoples Celebrity Awards.

Berla Mundi would find some happiness with the winning of this award after her holidays allegedly went bitter with actress Yvonne Nelson exposing her for dating a married man.

The awards scheme was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, December 30, 2017. It seeks to award personalities and stakeholders in the Ghanaian Creative Arts and Entertainment space.

There were performances by Shatta Wale, Ebony Reigns, Gifty Osei, Nacee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam and Teephlow.

The Peoples Celebrity Awards was sponsored by GN Mobile Money with support from Endela, GN Electronics, Coconut Grove Hotels and powered by Spyder Lee Entertainment.

Find below the full list of winners:

Ultimate People’s Celebrity

Shatta Wale

Favourite Female TV Presenter category

Berla Mundi

Favourite Male Musician category

Shatta Wale

Favourite Music Video category

Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam

Favourite Actress category

Roselyn Ngissah

Favourite Actor Category

Francis Andoh

Favourite Comedian category

Maccasio

Lexi Da Comic

Favourite Female Musician category

Ebony

Favourite Female Radio Presenter category

Ewurama Attoh

Favourite Journalist category

Attractive Mustapha

Favourite Male Radio Presenter category

Christian Agyei Frimpong

Favourite Song category

Total Cheat

Favourite Movie category

Ghana Galamsey

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ataa Mensah(Showcase In Ga)