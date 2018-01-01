Berla Mundi Wins ‘Favorite Female TV Presenter’ Award
livefmonline.com
GhOneTV‘s Berla Mundi won ‘Favourite Female TV Presenter‘ at the 2017 Peoples Celebrity Awards.
Berla Mundi would find some happiness with the winning of this award after her holidays allegedly went bitter with actress Yvonne Nelson exposing her for dating a married man.
The awards scheme was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, December 30, 2017. It seeks to award personalities and stakeholders in the Ghanaian Creative Arts and Entertainment space.
There were performances by Shatta Wale, Ebony Reigns, Gifty Osei, Nacee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam and Teephlow.
The Peoples Celebrity Awards was sponsored by GN Mobile Money with support from Endela, GN Electronics, Coconut Grove Hotels and powered by Spyder Lee Entertainment.
Find below the full list of winners: Ultimate People’s Celebrity Shatta Wale Favourite Female TV Presenter category Berla Mundi Favourite Male Musician category Shatta Wale Favourite Music Video category Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam Favourite Actress category Roselyn Ngissah Favourite Actor Category Francis Andoh Favourite Comedian category Maccasio Lexi Da Comic Favourite Female Musician category Ebony Favourite Female Radio Presenter category Ewurama Attoh Favourite Journalist category Attractive Mustapha Favourite Male Radio Presenter category Christian Agyei Frimpong Favourite Song category Total Cheat Favourite Movie category Ghana Galamsey Lifetime Achievement Award Ataa Mensah(Showcase In Ga)
Berla Mundi Wins ‘Favorite Female TV Presenter’ Award
GhOneTV‘s Berla Mundi won ‘Favourite Female TV Presenter‘ at the 2017 Peoples Celebrity Awards.
Berla Mundi would find some happiness with the winning of this award after her holidays allegedly went bitter with actress Yvonne Nelson exposing her for dating a married man.
The awards scheme was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, December 30, 2017. It seeks to award personalities and stakeholders in the Ghanaian Creative Arts and Entertainment space.
There were performances by Shatta Wale, Ebony Reigns, Gifty Osei, Nacee, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam and Teephlow.
The Peoples Celebrity Awards was sponsored by GN Mobile Money with support from Endela, GN Electronics, Coconut Grove Hotels and powered by Spyder Lee Entertainment.
Find below the full list of winners:
Ultimate People’s Celebrity
Shatta Wale
Favourite Female TV Presenter category
Berla Mundi
Favourite Male Musician category
Shatta Wale
Favourite Music Video category
Total Cheat-Fancy Gadam
Favourite Actress category
Roselyn Ngissah
Favourite Actor Category
Francis Andoh
Favourite Comedian category
Maccasio
Lexi Da Comic
Favourite Female Musician category
Ebony
Favourite Female Radio Presenter category
Ewurama Attoh
Favourite Journalist category
Attractive Mustapha
Favourite Male Radio Presenter category
Christian Agyei Frimpong
Favourite Song category
Total Cheat
Favourite Movie category
Ghana Galamsey
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ataa Mensah(Showcase In Ga)