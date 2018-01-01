My 'Witchcraft' Is Unique Because I Inherited It From 3 Big ‘Witches’ – Kumawood Actress ‘Confesses’

Popular Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni who has been portrayed as a ‘witch’ in local movies has finally responded to her critics.

The actress who has been consistently cast as a ‘witch’ by local movie producers has been labeled by many as a 'witch' in real life situation.

However, speaking to Agyemang Prempeh on Rainbow radio in Accra, Grace Awuni sarcastically answered her critics she is indeed a witch and has some unique features.

The actress in her interview revealed that she only has exceptional qualities to play unique roles as 'witch'. She added that many film makers admire her qualities and see her as the best substitute for ‘witch’, hence they continue to cast her for such roles.

“Yes I’m a witch, I took over from three strong witches including Grace Nortey, Maame Dokono and Kyeiwaa; an indication that my witchcraft is unique,” Christiana Awuni said on a lighter note.

She also added, my 'witchcraft' is unique so I only operate on broad day light not at night. I don’t even pick a car when I’m moving around”, the actress responded to critics.

The Kumawood actress added that her witchcraft roles in local movies have been misconstrued by many of her audience despite her efforts to explain using the media.