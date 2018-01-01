Shatta Wale Wishes Samini, Stonebwoy And Sarkodie A 'Magical' 2018

Shatta Wale has started 2018 with felicitations to archrivals Samini, Stonebwoy and rapper Sarkodie.

The Dancehall King, who has had intermittent spats with his fellow musicians the year before appears to have put those behind as he hints of working together with them in 2018.

The "Ayoo" hitmaker has undobtedly enjoyed a fruitful 2017, tweeted, “happy new year…. @samini_dagaati .. Love always bro… i love your style this year but next year Ghana will see our magic… salute!!!!!.”

Shatta Wale was over the weekend adjudged the overall celebrity of the year at the 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards and drove home a brand new Dodge Charger vehicle.

Read the tweet he sent to Samini below:

SHATTA WALE

âœ” @shattawalegh

happy new year.... @samini_dagaati .. Love always bro... i love your style this year but next year Ghana will see our magic... salute!!!!!

4:09 PM - Dec 31, 2017