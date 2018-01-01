Annie - My Lover Prod. By KizzyBeatz

Coolbase bright star makes her first official single drop today as she hits the public with something more than a song.

A message and a thank you, tittled MY LOVER Produced by KizzyBeatz

Untagged link

https://sites.google.com/site/coolbasesever2/mp3/Annie%20-%20My%20Lover%20-%20Prod.%20by%20Kizzybeatz.mp3?attredirects=0&d=1