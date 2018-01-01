 kojo antwi teams up with pat thomas for ‘precious gift of love concert’ in sunyani

The 2018 edition of the Kojo Antwi Concert will be mega as he teams up with another veteran musician to thrill fans.

Management of the multiple award-winning musician, have confirmed that Pat Thomas will be a guest artist on the annual concert—which is scheduled to take place at the Center for National Culture (CNC) in Sunyani on January 1, 2018.

That’s not enough; another surprise artist from Ivory Coast will also perform on the night.

In a recent interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity FM’s Showbiz 971, Kojo Antwi disclosed his readiness to unleash a new song titled ‘Ankobra’ for patrons.

“A new one is coming…it is titled ‘Ankobra’. Maybe it is there [Sunyani] that I will unveil Ankobra. On the 1st January is a special day for me because a lot has happened in this year [2017].

The encouragement comes from Sunyani because it is there that you start playing my songs. The people have embraced me and that is the reason why I want them to have a feel of Ankobra first…so I am looking forward for the day,” he stated promisingly.

“Ankobra is a song that I made and I have to revisit it. People will get to feel the typical Kojo Antwi that they are yearning for in this piece. I made my own meaning into this. Ateteakoma is my own word that I coined. I have never heard it anywhere before. Coming out with new

words is the beauty of creativity,” Kojo Antwi explained.

Tickets for the event which is scheduled to start at 7:00pm on Monday are pegged at Ghc 100 for VIP and Ghc 70 for regular.