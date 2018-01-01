Tachiman Gives Guru A Heroic Welcome At His ‘Guru Live In Concert'

The maiden edition of the annual Guru In Live concert, took place at Tachiman in the Brong Ahafo Region on Wednesday 27th December,2017.

Guru Live In Concert’,is a musical concert organized by Celebrated Hiplife/Hiphop artiste; Guru to honor his cherished fans across the ten Regions of Ghana

The maiden edition, which is dubbed,Guru in Tachiman', happened to be one of the biggest musical concerts ever to be organised in the Region.

On arriving at the LA Park where the much publicized event took place,Guru witnessed the shock of his life as over 60 thousand patrons gave him a rousing and a heroic welcome— preventing him from getting onto the stage.

As the crowd thickened ,Guru had no option than to climb on top of the Bus he cruised to the event grounds, and performed some of his tunes before calming the crowd who then paved way for the “Problem” hitmaker to finally jump onto the stage.

Guru ,who spent over two hours on stage gave the tumultuous crowd back to back of his hit songs including “Samba,Me ba be tiao,Puule Swage,Lapaz Toyota and the current hit song ‘Problem”

Immediately Guru started performing ‘Problem’,the whole park went agog, Frantically speaking, his performance at that time was greatly refreshing and his interaction with the tumultuous crowd was simply fascinating.

Though Tachiman is a music loving Town where most of the A-list Ghanaian artistes perform, some of the radio presenters Razzonline.com spoke with, delineated that,Guru’s concert happens to be the biggest concert ever to be staged in the Region-- looking at the crowd and the way the event was organized, .

They then applauded Guru and his management team; headed by popular TV Personality Babiee Dappah who assumed the Managerial role of the “Twa Obia Bor’ hitmaker a month ago.

Guru,who recently expanded his NKZ Music into NKZ Entertainment with the signing of Afia Schwarzenegger ,is currently promoting his newest hit

Kindly watch excerpts of what transpired at the maiden Guru Live In Concert at Tachiman below!



