VIDEO: What Berla Mundi And Her Guests Discussed About Yvonne Nelson That Caused Yvonne To Expose Her

Social media was awash with comments and memes after actress, Yvonne Nelson took to twitter to express fury over a discussion Berla Mundi and her panelists had about her on The Late Afternoon Show.

While expressing disgust about the matter, Yvonne Nelson alleged that Berla Mundi has been dating a married man and as such, has no moral right to talk about her the way she did.

Well, this is what happened!

Radio and television presenter, MzGee and actress, Sika Osei were the panelists reviewing stories that made headlines in showbiz, 2017 including news of Yvonne Nelson giving birth.

Watch the video here!

