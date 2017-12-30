Yvonne Nelson Exposes Berla Mundi For Dating A Married Man

Award-winning actress and producer Yvonne Nelson is accusing GHONE's Berla Mundi for dating a married man.

Yvonne Nelson, who has been in the news for her new baby and alleged relationship with British photographer got offended when Berla Mundi and her guests disccused her on a show.

According to Yvonne, Berla and her guests were clueless and said things that were false about her.

The “Heels and Sneakers” actress took to her Twitter account and accused The GH One TV show host of gossiping about her.

Yvonne Nelson alleged that Berla was dating a married man and asked her to research well before making her comments.

This has come as a rude shock to some Ghanaians who were 'forced' by Berla Mundi to beleive that she is a virgin as she said in an interview with Delay months ago.

Yvonne Nelson in her post said Berla Mundi was spreading lies about her over her alleged involvement with Jamie Roberts who has been widely speculated as the father of her daughter.

The tweets have however been taken down by the actress. The “Heels and Sneakers” actress after news broke of her pregnancy and safe delivery has been evasive over the identity of her baby’s daddy.

