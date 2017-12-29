Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Lil Win & Ebony Listed In Top Trending Music Videos Of 2017 On YouTube

With 2017 gradually fading away, YouTube has posted it’s annual Rewind mashup for the year to recap the top music videos, videos, events, and more.

Worth noting: Four of the top 10 music videos for 2017, included Shatta Wale’s “Taking Over,” featuring Joint 77, Addi Self & Captan, which was the top YouTube trending music video of the year in Ghana, ‘Ayoo’, followed by Low Tempo’ featuring Shatta Michy and ‘Forgetti’ featuring Joint 77, Addi Self, Pope Skinny, Captan & Natty Lee.

This list again strongly reaffirms Shatta Wale’s influence in the Ghanaian music industry for some years.

Lil Win strongly entered the list with his comic videos; ‘Ladder’ featuring Odehyie and ‘Mama Boss (Yimama)’ featuring Young Chorus.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 tipped Artiste of the Year, Ebony's music video for ‘Sponsor’ was included in the list.

Sarkodie’s collaboration with Nigerian act - Runtown ‘Pain Killer’ managed to make the list with 9 million plus views.

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony and Lil Win YouTube channels are professionally managed and monetised by the MiPROMO Media Network.

The Top Trending Music Videos of 2017 (Ghana) lists were compiled based on views, likes, time spent watching, comments, shares, and other metrics, according to YouTube.

Below is a look at the YouTube videos that got the most attention in 2017: