Organizers of Ghana National Herbal Awards encourages Ghanaians To Patronize Herbal Medicine

Organizers of Ghana National Herbal Awards, Nyame Dua Herbal Foundation, has urged Ghanaians to appreciate Herbal medicine in the country.

The Founder of Nyame Dua Herbal Foundation who doubles as the organizer for the awards Madam Cecilia Gyase Konamah said in an interview with Accra FM that it is good for the society to encourage the use of herbal medicines because herbal medicines has no negative side effects.

Again she mentioned that herbal medicines have the potential of curing many diseases.

Speaking about the upcoming Ghana herbal awards which will be held on 6th January 2018 at Golden Tulip Hotel Kumasi she appealed to government to support and encourage herbalist in the country.

She added that the programme is part of her efforts to support the herbal industry and encourage the best use of herbal medicines in Ghana

Madam Cecilia Konama also said one of the reasons why she is organizing the Annual Ghana Herbal Awards is to recognize the hardworking individuals and organizations that are promoting the usage of herbal medicine and other natural products.

“We know that in Ghana the condition for start-ups is not conducive but there are people who defy all odds and we think it’s time we recognize and reward these people”, Madam Cecilia Konama said.

Ghanacreativearts.com