Captain Planet Saves Hip-Life With Super-Class Live Band Performance At Girl Talk Concert

In Ghana,HIp-Life artistes are perceived not to be good when it’s comes to Live band performance.

But the leader of celebrated Hip-life Group 4X4;Captain Planet has defused that perception by putting up one of the most remarkable live band performances at the just ended Girl talk Concert on December 27 at the National Theatre, Accra.

Jane Awindor, better known by her stage name Efya finally stepped down as the headlining artiste of the only female musical concert “Girl Talk Concert”

Efya who succeeded her colleague female singer, Becca signed a three-year contract with Kiki Banson’s EKB Records.

The ‘One of your own’ singer delivered a spectacular and a memorable performance to the audience .

One artiste who also justified why he is the leader of sensational group 4x4 ; with a master-class live band performance is Captain Planet.

As usual, noted for his famous fashion sense, immidiately Captain Planet jumped on stage wearing beautiful white Shirt with Black Jeans and Black boots, he got everyone on their feet and singing out loud.

The peak of Captain Planets performance was when he started singing his popular tune, ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl’.

His performance at that time was greatly refreshing. His connection with the band was beyond the word perfect and his command on the mouthpiece was extremely fantastic.

Candidly, the “Obi Agyi Obi Girl”s hit maker did magnificently well, and he was truly Razzonline.com's best entertainer of the night.

Aside Efya and Captain Planet who performed, other Supporting acts on the night included, Sarkodie, Adomaa, King Promise, KiDi, Wutah, Tagoe Sisters among others.

Veteran broadcaster and Mother of Efya,Nana Adjoa Awindor of Greetings from Abroad fame, former Deputy Tourism Minister Abla Gomashie, actress Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson are among personalities who were present at this year’s much publicized event.

Captain Planet is currently out with the much anticipated visuals of “Obi Agyi Obi Girl” hit song — which according to Razzonline.com’s source is estimated at a cost of $64,000.00.

Kindly watch excerpts of Captain Planet’s performance here!