Street4tune Sends Inspirational Message on New Trap Music "Ego bee"

Trap music is gradually taking a stand in the Ghanaian music industry with new diverse artists cropping out daily with different creative approach to the Genre.

One such Artiste putting African Trap music on the Map is Street4tune. Street4tune who is currently signed to blackstreet 4orce has released a new single titled "ego bee" to inspire and prepare the youth ahead of 2018.

Street4tune said his own life inspired the Creation of the song, chasing your dreams , sometimes you get to a point where you feel it’s never going to work out , it was at that point in his life where he lacked motivation and he visited a studio with one of his hommies and when the producer played the instrumentals, the story of his life came through this music, that he should never give up and still believe in his dreams .

Street4tune actually started music in 2016, 2016 was his rebirth when he became aware of himself and decided actually on what he wanted to do with his life, he was in the institute of chartered accountants but decided to push the School ways aside and follow his passion for music.

He had a daughter who was one year old in 2016 and neither his mom nor any member of his family knew about her, he knew his life could go wayward any moment if he didn't make the right choices so deciding on what to go do on the street he chose music.

His passion for music was within him from birth but he could never speak it out because he knew his mum wont support his career so he decided to take his life into his own hands and work towards his purpose in life

So Just like him, this is a motivation to everyone on the street, chasing a dream , to keep your head up cuz it may take time but one thing is certain that #ego_bee one day.

Kindly listen to Street4tune E go bee on the Link below:

https://m.soundcloud.com/street4tune/street4tune-ego-be-mixed-by-ivan-beatzmp3