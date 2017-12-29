Frema Ashkar To Get Married? Set To Announce New Name In January

Razzonline.com is reliably informed that,Celebrated female broadcaster;Frema Ashkar will announce a new name in January ,2018.

Frema Ashkar,gained prominence during her stint as a news caster at TV3, but she is now ‘Good Morning Ghana” hostess on Metro TV.

Frema,who is a divorcee with two lovely kids, still bears Ashkar' as being the name of her ex-husband.

Various rumours popped up ever since celebrated Highlife Musician Kwabena Kwabena’s second marriage to Abena Owusuaa ended.

Frema Ashkar who is currently Kwabena Kwabena's manager, has been at the centre of the ‘ Tuamudaa’ hitmaker's second divorce saga as she was alleged to be the woman currently warming Kwabena's bed.

But after all the speculations that circulated within the showbiz fraternity that they were dating, Frema who has constantly refused to publicly respond to the allegation finally debunked that assertion on Angel TV’s program ’The Purple Room".

Razzonline.com,can confirm candidly that, the sweet looking television face and the manageress of Kwabena Kwabena will announce a new sir-name in January ,2018.

But in actual facts, Razzonline.com can not ascertain whether the ‘Good Morning Ghana’ hostess will be announcing a name of her newest husband.