Teephlow Crowned “Best Rapper Of The Year” At Central Music Awards 2017

SpyderLee Entertainment singed Rapper, Teephlow, has copped another award at this year’s Central Music Awards.

He won the “Best Rapper of the Year” at the event held on Tuesday, December 26th at the Centre For National Culture auditorium in Cape Coast.

He has previously won the ultimate award as “Artiste of the Year” in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

With a new album just released, titled “Phlowducation”, the budding Rapper is busy on a media tour in Accra to promote the album.

He featured Edem, FlowkingStone, Worlasi, Epixode, Novo, bigBen, the Hiplife godfather Reggie Rockstone, amongst others on the 8-tracked EP.

You can buy #PhlowducationEP on the following stores;

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gh/album/phlowducation/1328950619

Aftown: https://aftown.com/listing/1674/phlowducation-%28ep%29---teephlow