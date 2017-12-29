modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Music News

Folaranmi OT - Man's So Hot (Big Shaq Cover) Freestyle

Zaga Empire
After the release ff Tshabalala Featuring JEMI, Strange Hero x Zaga Empire Act, Folaranmi OT jumps on Big Shaq's chart topping record ‘Man's Not Hot’.

Folaranmi OT comes through on this cover titled “Man's So Hot”.

Download, Listen And Share
Download Link: (Untagged): https://cloudup.com/files/iJglSe-9kWG/download

Site Post Sample: https://zagaempire.com.ng/2017/12/23/folaranmi-ot-mans-hot-big-shaq-cover-freestyle/

Image Link: https://i1.wp.com/zagaempire.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/received_1925215087743871.jpeg?resize=300%2C300&ssl=1

