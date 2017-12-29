Timi Blaze has proved that he is no rapper to be joked by dropping insane highly lyrical remixes back to back off his Mixtape 'The Genius Tape 2'.

This time around it’s an absolute slaughter of six international rap hits from later 2016 after The Genius Tape 1 dropped till late 2017.

Only a few Nigerians have ever rapped at this level.

He chooses to call this one This is why i am the best , and there's no doubt he is best , just listen to this !!!!!!!

Links

Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/timiblaze/this-is-why-i-am-the-best

MediaFire - http://www.mediafire.com/file/wf27fablklqfonl/Timi_Blaze_-_This_Is_Why_I_Am_the_Best.mp3

MyNotjustOk - https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/304618

Audio Mack - https://audiomack.com/song/timi-blaze/this-is-why-i-am-the-best