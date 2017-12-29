Emy P - Ukapisua (Prod By Danny P)

Fast rising music sensation and the just concluded EASMA Awards next-rated act, EMY P has released “Ukap’Isua”– the Akwa Ibom end of year/ festivities song.

Produced by Danny P, the up-tempo jam encapsulates the Yuletide feeling in Akwa Ibom State while urging you to be part of the Mega Street Groove and Ibeno Mega Beach Fiesta holding December 26 & 27.

Download and enjoy. Issa Jam!!!

UNTAGGED DONLOAD LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/304584