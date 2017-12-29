Mixtape: Ace DJ Hacker Jp - Movement 2.0

TayoTv Presents Ace DJ Hacker Jp A.K.A The Balogun Of All Nigerian DJs drops yet another cool mixtape.

He titles this Mixtape “Movement (Exclusive Hip-Hop Mix)”

It contains trending mid-tempo tunes…This is the kind of mixtape you want to sit back, relax and listen to.

TRACK LISTING

Sarz & DJ Tunez Ft Flash – Get Up

Masterkraft Ft DJ Maphorisa & CDQ - Hello

Patoranking - Available

Lil Kesh - Rora

Idowest Ft Slimcase - Shepeteri

DJ Consiquence Ft Mayorkun - Blow The Whistle

Mr Real - Legbegbe

DJ Preddy Ft Slimcase - Burundi Tashi

Ola Dips Ft Remisnice - Lalakukulala

DJ Consiquence Ft Olamide - Oja

Reekado Banks - Jeje

Isolate Arafada - Etutu

DJ Tira Ft DJ Maphorisa - Midnight

Audibility - Instrumental

DJ Dancehall - Instrumental

Tiphyz - Osunmoloud

Pepenazi Ft Olamide - Afrobeat

DJ Dancehall - Instrumental

Small Kolad Ft S Brown - Obo Eee Ooo N Pooo She

Wande Coal - Iskaba

Diamond Platnumz Ft Tiwa Savage - Fire

Falz Ft Wande Coal - Way

Uhuru Kids - Da Beatz

SlimCase Ft Kids - Uhuru

Niniola - Maradona

Wande Coal - Maradona

DJ Slidez Ft Slimcase & Masta T - Oshozondi

DJ Ruud Ft CDQ - Majesty

Reminsice - Ponmile Street Remix

DJ Big N Ft Korede Bello, CDQ & Terry Apala - Gbegiri

Churchill Ft Small Doctor - Yama Yama

Falz Ft Ycee - Bubbly

DJ Xclusive - Belle

Lahlah Ft Jmax - Melo

CDQ Ft DJ Maphorisa - Say baba remix

QDot - Ijo Gelede

South Africa Beatz - DJ Slub

TMan Chi Chi - Talo Megun Wa

Dre San - Ijo Ope

DOWNLOAD

