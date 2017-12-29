TayoTv Presents Ace DJ Hacker Jp A.K.A The Balogun Of All Nigerian DJs drops yet another cool mixtape.
He titles this Mixtape “Movement (Exclusive Hip-Hop Mix)”
It contains trending mid-tempo tunes…This is the kind of mixtape you want to sit back, relax and listen to.
Mixtape: Ace DJ Hacker Jp - Movement 2.0
TRACK LISTING
Sarz & DJ Tunez Ft Flash – Get Up
Masterkraft Ft DJ Maphorisa & CDQ - Hello
Patoranking - Available
Lil Kesh - Rora
Idowest Ft Slimcase - Shepeteri
DJ Consiquence Ft Mayorkun - Blow The Whistle
Mr Real - Legbegbe
DJ Preddy Ft Slimcase - Burundi Tashi
Ola Dips Ft Remisnice - Lalakukulala
DJ Consiquence Ft Olamide - Oja
Reekado Banks - Jeje
Isolate Arafada - Etutu
DJ Tira Ft DJ Maphorisa - Midnight
Audibility - Instrumental
DJ Dancehall - Instrumental
Tiphyz - Osunmoloud
Pepenazi Ft Olamide - Afrobeat
DJ Dancehall - Instrumental
Small Kolad Ft S Brown - Obo Eee Ooo N Pooo She
Wande Coal - Iskaba
Diamond Platnumz Ft Tiwa Savage - Fire
Falz Ft Wande Coal - Way
Uhuru Kids - Da Beatz
SlimCase Ft Kids - Uhuru
Niniola - Maradona
Wande Coal - Maradona
DJ Slidez Ft Slimcase & Masta T - Oshozondi
DJ Ruud Ft CDQ - Majesty
Reminsice - Ponmile Street Remix
DJ Big N Ft Korede Bello, CDQ & Terry Apala - Gbegiri
Churchill Ft Small Doctor - Yama Yama
Falz Ft Ycee - Bubbly
DJ Xclusive - Belle
Lahlah Ft Jmax - Melo
CDQ Ft DJ Maphorisa - Say baba remix
QDot - Ijo Gelede
South Africa Beatz - DJ Slub
TMan Chi Chi - Talo Megun Wa
Dre San - Ijo Ope
DOWNLOAD
http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/rvvulaco5ce8/hulkshare.mp3?d=1