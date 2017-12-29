Folake Awesome - ''You Deserve it All''

UK based urban Gospel artiste Folake Awesome returns with new single titled ''You Deserve it All''.

According to the singer/songwriter, rapper and producer, the song is simply a declaration of a commitment to worship regardless of our circumstances.

Also her my desire to worship God.

“There would be an increased longing after God, that our lives may be a display of His goodness, mercy and faithfulness,” she said.

Download the new single here:

http://hyperurl.co/folakeawesome-YDIA

Watch Lyric Video below;

Embed Link: