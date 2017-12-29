Video: Big Shaq Shuts Down Rhythm Unplugged 2017 With Epic Performance

One of the most anticipated music shows of 2017 - The Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged held last week with lots of musical performances from your favourite stars.

The pick of the pack was that of guest artiste - Michael Dapaah, a.k.a BIG SHAQ who stormed the venue in his jacket to perform his hit single - Man's Not Hot.

Every single soul in the hall sang along to every word as they all went SKrrrrrrraaaah Paaa Paaa!

It was indeed a night to remember. The Gusto TV Crew were there to bring you Big Shaq's epic performance.