One of the most anticipated music shows of 2017 - The Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged held last week with lots of musical performances from your favourite stars. Th...
Video: Big Shaq Shuts Down Rhythm Unplugged 2017 With Epic Performance
One of the most anticipated music shows of 2017 - The Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged held last week with lots of musical performances from your favourite stars.
The pick of the pack was that of guest artiste - Michael Dapaah, a.k.a BIG SHAQ who stormed the venue in his jacket to perform his hit single - Man's Not Hot.
Every single soul in the hall sang along to every word as they all went SKrrrrrrraaaah Paaa Paaa!
It was indeed a night to remember. The Gusto TV Crew were there to bring you Big Shaq's epic performance.
Watch!
WATCH "BIG SHAQ" RHYTHM UNPLUGGED EPIC PERFORMANCE