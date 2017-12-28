Home Affairs Programme On Joy FM Climaxes 2017 With Sex Seminar

Joy FM’s multiple award-winning radio family programme, Home Affairs, is organizing a sex seminar to spice up the lives of couples.

The seminar aims to help bridge the gap and equip couples with the required knowledge to own and enjoy their sex lives.

Encouraging couples to ‘Own their size life’, the seminar is opened to the general public at a rate of GH¢350.

The package includes seminar tickets for two, buffet dinner for two as well as giveaways for everybody.

The sex seminar is part of December On Home Affairs 2017 programmes, which were launched on November 18.

During this period, loyal listeners win packages every Saturday in December in a run-up to Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Some lucky listeners are taken on an all-expense paid weekend trip and lots of other interesting activities to enjoy themselves.

This year’s package was no exception, as listeners have won packages from Spa Body and Beyond, Food Lovers and Gorgeous by Royal Dennis.

Some speakers for the sex seminar includes Dr Osafo, CEO Medicas Hospital, who will be speaking on, "your health, wellness and sex".

Also, Dr Carnita Grooves, a sex therapist, will be speaking on how couples can prepare for a satisfying sexual experience.

Further, Dr Paddy Aryeetey, the Medical Director of Resolve Medical Services will be speaking on sex communication and how men and women will appreciate sex differently.

The Sex Seminar is sponsored by Peduase Valley resort and supported by Medicas Hospital, Resolve Medical Services and Mind Snacks.