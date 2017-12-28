Nominees For 2017 100 Most Influential Young South Africans Ranking Announced

Finalists for Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential Young South Africans ranking 2017, honouring distinguished young South Africans, have been announced.

The 100 Most Influential Young South Africans ranking recognises distinctive service across 10 different categories: Business, Entertainment, Law and Governance, Leadership and Civil Society, Lifestyle, Media, Personal Development and Academia, Science and Technology, Sports and Social Enterprise and Philanthropy.

Winners will be announced on 22nd January, 2018 as public voting is expected to be closed on 11th January, 2018.

Hailed as one of the most credible, Avance Media’s Most Influential Young South Africans rankings is the most respected system that honours youth excellence in South Africa. The 2017 South Africa ranking is the second in the series.

The previous edition ranked TV Personality, Trevor Noah as the Most Influential Young South African for 2016.

MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah explains that this year’s influential young South African is someone whose work has undoubtedly had a positive impact in South Africans life. The nominees have all excelled in their various endeavors, working to improve the lives of others, through hardwork, personal sacrifice and in most instances, made bold and brave commitments.

Public voting has officially opened on sa.avancemedia.org to determine the overall 2017 Most Influential Young South African, and winners for the 10 categories.

Similar rankings by Avance Media and partners are currently ongoing in Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, South Africa, DR Congo and Kenya.

Here is the full list of the 2017 Nominees

Business (in partnership with mynaijanaira.com)

Achumile Majija (Prudential Life Insurance) Allegro Dinkwanyane (Orgella Media) Faraimose Kutadzaushe (Investec Asset Management) Lynette Ntuli (Innate Investment Solutions) Nontokozo Madonsela (MMI Holdings) Rushil Vallabh (Secha Capital) Sylvester Chauke (DNA Brand Architects) Tebogo Ditshego (Ditshego Media) Vukile Manzi (Zillionaire Group) Yolanda Zoleka Cuba (Vodafone Ghana)

Entertainment (in partnership with WatsUp TV)

AKA (Musician) Amanda Black (Musician) Anatii (Musician) Cassper Nyovest (Musician) Emtee (Musician) Eugene Khoza (Comedian) Loyiso Gola (Comedian) Maps Maponyane (Actor) Nasty C (Musician) Pearl Thusi (Actress)

Law & Governance

Bongani Baloyi Midvaal (Mayor) Elaine Bergenthuin (De Beer Attorneys) Hlomela Bucwa (MP) Luyolo Mphithi ‎(City of Johannesburg) Mabine Seabe (Democratic Alliance) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (Economic Freedom Fighters) Phumlani M. Majozi (INENG) Sushila Dhever (Lawyer) Tefo Tlale (Lawyer) Tiyani Majoko (‎Lawgistics Legal Consultants)

Leadership & Civil Society (in partnership with Abjel Communications)

Botlhale Boikanyo (Poet) Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (Miss Universe) Dr Nokwethemba Mtshali-Hadebe (‎Bertha Gxowa Hosp) Faith Mangope (FTA Media Communications) Koketso Moeti (‎Local Government Action) Maya Wegerif (Poet) Patson Malisa (African Union ECOSOCC) Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (Activist) Tahir Sema (SALGA) Zulaikha Patel (Activist)

Lifestyle

Asanda Sizani (ELLE South Africa) Babes Wodumo (Model) Bontle Modiselle (Dancer) DJ Zinhle (DJ) Nomzamo Mbatha (Model) Rich Mnisi (Designer) Roger Goode (DJ) Sanele Junior Xaba (Model) Thabo Makhetha (Designer) Tumi Voster (DJ)

Media

Amanda du Pont (OAP) Anele Mdoda (OAP) Bonang Matheba (OAP) Evans Manyonga (Fast Company SA) Jessica Nkosi (OAP) Khanya Mkangisa (OAP) Ntando Duma (OAP) Pearl Modiadie (OAP) Thando Thabethe (OAP) Trevor Noah (OAP)

Personal Development & Academia

Bokang Lemaoana (Speaker) Busisiwe Selesho (Speaker) Dikeledi A. Mokoena (Speaker) Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (Speaker) Dr Yudhvir Seetharam (FNB Business) Erna Basson (Speaker) Frederick Bohasu (Speaker) Khethi Ngwenya (School Media) Thabo Msibi (UKZN School of Education) Vumile Msweli (Hesed Consulting)

Science & Technology

Berno Potgieter (Domestly) Doug Hoernle (Rethink Education) Dr Sandile Kubheka (Medical Doctor) Gift Lubele (G N Lub) Karen Nadasen (PayU) Lethabo Motswaledi (Motsoaledi & West) Madoda Khuzwayo (Hostriver) Marcus Swanepoel (Luno Money) Matt Putman (iKhokha) Trevor Wolfe (delvv.io)

Sports

Akani Simbine (Athlete) Andile Jali (KV Oostende) Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC) Caster Semenya (Athlete) Dean Furman (SuperSport United FC) Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions) Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse) Wayde van Niekerk (Athlete)

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Catherine Constantinides (Miss Earth South Africa) Emmanuel Bonoko (Ebonoko Foundation) Fulufhelo Ramulifho (Careers For A Powerful You) Lebang Nong (Katleho Pele Education) Mabutho Mthembu (Youth Managers Foundation) Mukovhe Morris Masutha (Thusanani Foundation) Nthabiseng Mosia (Azimuth) Raymond Ledwaba (Diski Nine9) Sophie Kanza (Sophie Kanza Foundation) Thato Kgatlhanye (Rethaka (Pty) Ltd)

The 100 Most Influential Young South Africans ranking is organised by Avance Media in partnership with ReputationPoll.com, Abjel Communications, WatsUp TV, TANOEBusiness.com, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, CliqAfrica, and CELBMD Africa.